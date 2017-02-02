Does Cross Bay Ferry have a future?

The Cross Bay Ferry will soon start 7 day service, is offering free rides and will add liquor sales on board. (Photo: Billy Black, © Billy Black)

The Cross Bay Ferry has been operating for several months now and it's too soon to tell if this will be a permanent way to get across the Bay, but the numbers give us clues about the future.

We know that in the month of December more than 5,400 tickets were sold to ride the ferry. Here's the interesting part -- more than 3,700 of those were used on the weekend.

St. Petersburg City Council member Karl Nurse says that is important early information. "I think it's pretty clear that the current arrangement, the weekday system doesn't really work. The only way you can really make the ferry work is if you're using it 7 days a week."

There are still a number of people, though, who think this entire project is a waste of taxpayer money, but Nurse says the solution to that could be in a ferry project already in the works across the bay. "It may be that the weekend service works in conjunction with what some folks in Tampa are trying to do between MacDill (Air Force Base) and Riverview because that's really a weekday service, so in the near term I see those possibly connecting."

"You marry the MacDill Commuter to the downtown to downtown evening and weekend service and you've got a very very strong transit service."

Ed Turanchik, a project adviser for the MacDill Ferry and the Cross Bay Ferry, says that's really what this ferry project is about. "What the pilot project's really showed us is that we have a transit option here that can be used 7 days a week, 18 hours a day which doesn't exist anyplace else in the state of Florida."

The pilot project runs through the end of April and that's when they'll gather up all the numbers and really study whether there is a future for a Cross Bay Ferry.

