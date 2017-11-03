Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies find truck used in deadly hit-and-run

Authorities found the green Dodge 1500 pickup truck behind a Hillsborough County home. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputies found the Dodge pickup truck believed to have killed the victim in a hit-and-run.

Detectives have found the truck's owner and are conducting interviews. Authorities found the green Dodge 1500 pickup truck behind a Hillsborough County home.

The sheriff’s office seized the truck.

Sometime between Sunday afternoon and early Monday morning, a 20-year-old man was hit on Orient Road just north of Hanna Avenue. In this particular case, deputies believe the man was hit and then left to die by the side of the road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said sometime between 4 p.m. Sunday and 2:40 a.m. Monday, a car hit Mostafo Abdalla as he walked along this street. Someone driving by the scene discovered Abdalla's body.

The Hillsborough County investigation is ongoing.

