Hillsborough couple searching for missing emu

Easter the emu jumped out of a yard near Alafia River State Park. Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County Facebook page photo

LITHIA, Fla. -- An emu is on the run and his owners are desperate to get him back, adding that he is tame is likely scared and hungry.

Easter the emu jumped over a fence and out of the yard of Linda Hawkins Lohf, just across the street from Alafia River State Park, according to a post on the Facebook page of Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County. The post was made on Tuesday.

She says Easter is tame and has never been off of the property before. He was hatched in her yard years ago.

There was a report that he was seen by Hobson Simmons Road, near the Fishhawk Sporting Clays site.

Please call Lohf -- 813-493-5574 -- if you see Easter. Or contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

