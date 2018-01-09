Hillsborough deputies looking for missing and endangered man

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

TAMPA -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered man last seen by his neighbor Saturday.

According to deputies, 60-year-old Robert Brock was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of E. 131st Ave. in Tampa.

He is known to drink and authorities are concerned about his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

