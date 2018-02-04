Hillsborough deputies performing death investigation near Hard Rock Casino

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Hillsborough County deputies are performing a death investigation in a home near the Hard Rock Casino Sunday evening.

The home where the death is being investigated is located off Spencer Circle and cause of death has yet to be determined by medical examiners.

The investigation is ongoing and the release of the name will be dependent on authorities contacting next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. Anonymous tips may also be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477.

