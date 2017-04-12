Hillsborough deputies rescue woman from fire

Hillsborough deputies Robert Klocksieben, Alton Smith, 33, and Jeremy Pollack, 27, rescue a woman from a burning building. HCSO photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Three Hillsborough County deputies are being hailed after they entered a burning building to rescue a woman who could not get out on her own.

About 8:54 p.m. Tuesday, the deputies responded to an apartment fire at 7017 San Ramon Place, according to the sheriff's office. Most of the residents had fled the building, but then deputies were told one woman was missing -- Bonnie Adhemy, who was only partially ambulatory.

The deputies forced their way into the smoky building and searched for Adhemy. She was found and carried to safety.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the fire started in Apartment 101 but affected the entire building.

The rescue was captured in a video taken by another resident.

The deputies involved: Robert Klocksieben, 27, four-year veteran; Alton Smith, 33, seven-year veteran; and Jeremy Pollack, 27, two-year veteran.

© 2017 WTSP-TV