Hillsborough deputies search for bank robbery suspect

Carlos Manuel Garcia (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has issued a warrant for the arrest of a suspect who allegedly robbed a bank Tuesday.

HCSO said that they identified Carlos Manuel Garcia, 49, as the man who entered a TD Bank branch and handed a note to a teller which implied he was armed with a gun.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a gray 2011 Hyundai Sonata. Deputies have recovered the vehicle.

Garcia is described as a 5-feet-7-inch male who weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue Hollister hooded sweatshirt, a desert camouflage Tampa Bay Rays baseball cap, dark pants and blue Asics shoes.

If you have any information on Garcia's whereabouts call HCSO at 813-247-8200 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

