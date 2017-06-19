Hillsborough deputies search for missing, endangered man

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

The Hillsborough County Sheriffs' Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered adult.

According to the family of 39-year-old Jude Dantes, he was last seen leaving his residence on Newminster Loop in Ruskin on Monday at approximately 4:15 p.m. He was driving a white/beige 2009 Acura TL, 4-door with a Florida tag reading GKK-N81.

Dantes' family members say he sent texts messages implying he had just purchased a firearm and that he was going to harm himself.

Anyone with any information about Jude Dantes is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 247-8200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477),

© 2017 WTSP-TV