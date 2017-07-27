Hillsborough deputies seek missing disabled man

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing mentally disabled man.

Taiwan Crews walked away from his group home at 6620 Stark Road in Seffner about 8:30 a.m.. Staff for the group home followed him to the area of Toby Lane in Thonotosassa before they lost sight of him.

Deputies, along with K9 and air units searched the area, but didn't find him.

Crews is diagnosed with ADHD, asthma, conduct disorder, has Intellectual disabilities and is said to have the mental capacity of a 5 year old.

He is 5-foot-7, 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, black dress pants, black tennis shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Taiwan Crews is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200

© 2017 WTSP-TV