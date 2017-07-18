Hillsborough deputies seek missing teen

Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are seeking a 17-year-old girl who is missing.

Cherish Williiams, a k a Pretty Elyce Williams, left a home in the 11700 block of Carver Street in Thonotosassa about 8:45 p.m. Thursday and has not been seen since.

She does not have her medication and may harm herself, officials fear. She may be in the Lakeland area.

She is 5-foot-7, 200 pounds with a black mohawk haircut and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, gray sweatpants and blue jean jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

