Hillsborough finds no threat in release of personal info

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Social Security numbers and financial information of 650 clients of the Hillsborough County Aging Services Department were found in the possession of a former employee, but there was not danger, according to the county.

On Dec. 22, 2016, workers learned the former employee found they had the information in March 2011. An investigation found that the information was never out of the former worker's possession nor used inappropriately.

The county has notified affected clients via mail, and has reported the breach to the federal Department Health and Human Services and the state Department of Elder Affairs.

The county is offering affected clients free credit monitoring for a year and they will be notified via email. Clients may contact Elizabeth Cardenas, Hillsborough County HIPAA Privacy Officer, at 1-800-466-5400, or via U.S. mail at P.O. Box 1110, Tampa, FL, 33601.

A review, according to the county, found that its procedures are maintaining the safety of confidential information.

