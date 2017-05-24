Hillsborough offers free fish to fight mosquitoes

Surface area determines how many fish you will need. A good estimate is that 6 mosquito fish will take care of a pond 6 feet by 8 feet (surface area of 48 feet).

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- County residents can get free mosquito fish to help fight the breeding of the insects.

The small fish, which feast on mosquito larvae, will be available at numerous locations this summer. They are ideal for backyard ponds, birdbaths, fountains, animal troughs, unused swimming pools, and other standing water that provide breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

To get some, residents need to show a photo ID with residence in Hillsborough County, including the cities of Tampa, Temple Terrace, and Plant City. The fish are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free mosquito fish will be available in parking lots at the following times and locations:

• May 27, 9 to 11 a.m. - Upper Tampa Bay Regional Public Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd. in Tampa

• May 27, noon to 2 p.m. - Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library, 2902 W. Bearss Ave. in Tampa

• June 10, 9 to 11 a.m. - New Tampa Regional Library, 10001 Cross Creek Blvd. in Tampa

• June 10, noon to 2 p.m. - Hillsborough County Mosquito Control, 6527 Eureka Springs Road in Tampa

• June 24, 9 to 11 a.m. - Bloomingdale Regional Public Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico

• June 24, noon to 2 p.m. - Riverview Branch Library, 10509 Riverview Drive in Riverview

• July 8, 9 to 11 a.m. - Temple Terrace Public Library, 202 Bullard Parkway in Temple Terrace

• July 8, noon to 2 p.m. - Bruton Memorial Library, 302 McLendon St. in Plant City

• July 22, 9 to 11 a.m. - SouthShore Regional Library, 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin

• July 22, noon to 2 p.m. - Hillsborough County Mosquito Control, 6527 Eureka Springs Road in Tampa.

© 2017 WTSP-TV