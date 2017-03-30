WTSP
Hillsborough police investigating body found at residence

10News Staff , WTSP 2:37 PM. EDT March 30, 2017

Deputies from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office are investigating a suspicious death at 12015 N. Oregon Avenue in Tampa.

The HCSO said it received a call at 8:46 Thursday morning that a body was found in the backyard of the residence. Detectives were on the scene for several hours working with Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office to determine a preliminary cause of death and the person's identity.. 

Stay with 10News for more information about the case, including live coverage of the press conference.

