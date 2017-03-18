Tampa turns river green for St. Patrick's Day

TAMPA -- It’s an annual tradition filled with Irish music, dancing, beer and ... oh yeah, a green river.

The city of Tampa kicked off the sixth annual Mayor’s River O’Green fest.The best part for many was the dyeing of the Hillsborough River where they turn it bright green for the event.

Lots of boaters took advantage of the unique look and great weather.

All of the festivities featured had an Irish theme, lots of dancing and music. Mayor Bob Buckhorn says the event continues to grow each year. "It’s just a great day, it’s a great family event," the mayor said. "People have a great time, I love doing it. This is the price you pay when you elect a mayor of Irish descent," he said.

