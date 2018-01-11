Hillsborough Sheriff's looking for woman in attempted armed robbery at Circle K

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

TAMPA, FLA-- Hillsborough County Sheriff's are asking for help finding a woman who held up a Circle K Tuesday night.

According to the police report, a woman described as slender, blue-eyed, possibly white, 5'3-5'5, and wearing all black- including a black ski mask and gloves, walked into the convenience store at 14611 Bruce B. Downs Blvd and pointed a silver revolver at the cashier. The suspect demanded money, but for reasons not given in the report, the woman left without taking any money or items from the store.

Surveillance video shows customers standing and watching the attempt, along with the cashier, all looking unphased by the woman in black pointing a gun.

She was last seen running toward Skipper Road.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the suspect to call (813) 247-8200, or send an anonymous tip via the HSCOSheriff app. For a possible cash reward tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

