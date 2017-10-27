Close 1 injured in Port of Tampa crane failure Stan Chambers, WTSP 4:45 PM. EDT October 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST TAMPA, Fla. - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crane failure at the Port of Tampa.The incident happened at the port's Tampa Tank location.No further information was immediately available. © 2017 WTSP-TV CONNECT TWEET PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Three dead in murder-suicide T-Tapp Tuesday Small chance of tropical development in the tropics Tampa hotels tacking on questionable fees at checkout iOS 11 frustration and fixes Marine saved woman he just met What type of gun did the Las Vegas mass shooter use? Las Vegas gunman's brother speaks Soccer team salutes Las Vegas survivor from Md. Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage More Stories Largo daycare owner accused of hitting child for not… Oct 27, 2017, 4:44 p.m. Police look for suspects after 90-year-old veteran… Oct 27, 2017, 9:40 a.m. Polk Co. woman celebrates 100th birthday without a home Oct 27, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
