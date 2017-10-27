WTSP
Close

1 injured in Port of Tampa crane failure

Stan Chambers, WTSP 4:45 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crane failure at the Port of Tampa.

The incident happened at the port's Tampa Tank location.

No further information was immediately available.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories