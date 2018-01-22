11-month-old drowns at Brandon apartment complex

BRANDON, Fla. -- We have breaking news out of Brandon, where a baby has drowned at an apartment complex.
It happened at the Luceren Apartments at 1324 Lake Luceren Way.
At this point, we don’t have a lot of details about the drowning. Hillsborough County deputies are on the scene.
We have a crew headed there. Stay with 10News for updates.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs