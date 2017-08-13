13 year old on big wheel bike hit, killed by car

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

RUSKIN, Fla. -- A 13 year old was hit and killed by a passing driver who claims he wasn't able to see the teen in the road.

Messiah Hector, 13, was riding a big wheel tricycle around 8:40 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in the area of 21st Street SE north of 3rd Avenue SE when he was hit, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Keith Silva, the driver of the passing car, told deputies he didn't see Hector because of poor lighting in the area.

Deputies say Hector was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead where he was hit.

