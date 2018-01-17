2 suspects on the run after Plant City home invasion

PLANT CITY, Fla. – The Plant City Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a woman and her family in a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

The suspects grabbed the 63-year-old woman, took her inside a home and robbed the family around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The home is on Barret Avenue near Aston Avenue, according to Plant City police.

Plant City police said while the woman was unloading her car, one of the suspects grabbed her and threatened to kill her.

The suspects forced the woman to lie face down on a couch, police said. One suspect then rummaged through the home.

According to Plant City police, the woman’s 63-year-old husband also had his wallet and cell phone taken. He was thrown against the wall, which caused a small laceration and swelling on the right side of his face.

One of the suspects destroyed the husband’s phone by throwing it against the wall.

The couple’s 29-year-old daughter was also inside the home during the invasion. One suspect threatened to kill her if she attempted to leave or call the police.

After the suspects left, the man and his daughter ran to a neighbor’s home to call the police.

The suspects stole the couple’s 2016 Buick Regal and used it to leave the home, police said. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office later recovered the Buick, which the sheriff’s office impounded and is processing as evidence.

A police perimeter, aerial and police K-9 searches didn’t lead to an arrest of either suspect.

The suspects stole several items from the home, including the man’s wallet with his driver’s license, a debit card, two Michael Kors watches, a brown purse, several pieces of jewelry, military challenge coins and car keys.

The woman told police one of the suspects might be named Aaron, but she is not certain.

Plant City police are not sure if the home invasion was random or a targeted act.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (813)757-9200.

