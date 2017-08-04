3 candidates solitified for Temple Terrace special mayoral election

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - Three candidates have qualified to appear on the ballot for the October special mayoral election.

The city's 16,193 registered voters will cast their votes for David Ganessingh, who serves on the Temple Terrace Board of Adjustment, Mel Jurado, who represents the city on the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners' Community Action Board, or Linda Ormsbee, a property manager at a residential management company.

The special election,which will take place Oct.10, follows the resignation of Kim Leinbach, who stepped down in May due to an illness in the family and to become interim city manager of Plant City.

If needed, a runoff election will take place Dec. 5.

