3 high school students hit by car at Valrico bus stop

Friday morning's crash happened at Miller Road South and Bonterra Boulevard.

10News Staff , WTSP 8:19 AM. EST January 26, 2018

VALRICO, Fla. – A driver hit three high school students at a school bus stop Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said the students' injuries are not considered life-threatening. The three students hit attend Durant High School, Hillsborough County School District said.

The accident happened before 7:30 a.m. Friday at Miller Road South and Bonterra Boulevard. Miller Road is closed in both directions as of Friday morning.

