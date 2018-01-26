3 high school students hit by car at Valrico bus stop

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving a vehicle and three high school students in Valrico. (Photo: WTSP)

VALRICO, Fla. – A driver hit three high school students at a school bus stop Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said the students' injuries are not considered life-threatening. The three students hit attend Durant High School, Hillsborough County School District said.

The accident happened before 7:30 a.m. Friday at Miller Road South and Bonterra Boulevard. Miller Road is closed in both directions as of Friday morning.

