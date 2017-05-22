81-year-old killed when struck by truck on his tractor

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who was riding his Kubota tractor along Lithia Pinecrest Rd. at Geoge Smith Rd. was struck and killed by a truck Monday afternoon.

81-year-old Robert Gene Glaze was riding his tractor around 15 mph when a Ford F150 truck hit the tractor going around 60-70 mph. Glaze was thrown from the tractor and died at the scene.

The driver of the truck had no reported injuries. Charges are pending further investigation of the crash.

