Apollo Beach house fire sends 2 people to hospital

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is working to extinguish an active house fire Thursday morning.

First responders took two elderly people with minor smoke inhalation to an area hospital. There are no other injuries reported at the house fire on Flamingo Drive near Florida Circle South.

The home was completely engulfed when Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Breaking: active fire on Flamongo Dr. Apollo Beach. @HillsFireRescue says 2 elderly people taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. No other injuries. Watch #brightside @10NewsWTSP at 530 & 6 for live update pic.twitter.com/Mb8i2NNvrv — Jenny Dean (@WTSPJenny) January 18, 2018

# Working Fire #

600 Block of Flamingo Dr in Apollo Beach

-Fully Involved Home on arrival

-Defensive attack at this time

-2 elderly patients transported with minor smoke inhalation

-Still active fire

-No other injuries reported at this time

-Cause is under investigation — Hillsborough County (@HillsFireRescue) January 18, 2018

