Apollo Beach house fire sends 2 people to hospital

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

10News Staff , WTSP 6:25 AM. EST January 18, 2018

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is working to extinguish an active house fire Thursday morning.

First responders took two elderly people with minor smoke inhalation to an area hospital. There are no other injuries reported at the house fire on Flamingo Drive near Florida Circle South.

The home was completely engulfed when Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

