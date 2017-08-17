Bomb threat forces evacuation at Hillsborough Co. middle school

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

LUTZ, Fla. -- A Hillsborough County middle school was evacuated Thursday morning because of a bomb threat.

The threat since has been considered unfounded.

Students at the Martinez Middle School, located at 5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Road, were taken to nearby Steinbrenner High School as a precaution.

Activities are returning to normal at both schools.

