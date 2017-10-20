Brandon HS on lockdown after report of gun on campus

BRANDON, Fla. – Brandon High School is on lockdown after a student reported they saw another student flash a gun, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies are at the school trying to determine if there is a gun on campus.

The sheriff's office said one student told another student he or she had a weapon on campus.

Students, faculty and staff must stay on campus until the sheriff's office gives the all clear.

This is a developing news story. Refresh this story for the latest updates.

