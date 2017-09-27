Brewery transforms into mini-golf course for charity tournament

TAMPA, Fla. - The third annual Putts and Pints Charity Golf Tournament at Brew Bus Brewing is set for Saturday.

The family-friendly event will feature food, music and a trophy.

This year’s tournament will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF), an organization dedicated to funding pediatric cancer research to find less toxic and invasive therapies.

Brew Bus partnered with Cigar City Brewing and NPCF to brew a special Gooseberry and Grapefruit IPA. All proceeds from the beer go to NPCF. The cans feature facts about pediatric cancer.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for $10 (ages younger than 21), and $15 (Ages 21 and older). It takes place this Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brew Bus Brewing in Tampa.

There is no charge for spectators.

