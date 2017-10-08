By air and sea, Coast Guard looking for missing kayaker in Tampa Bay

A helicopter stationed at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater. (Photo: U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Facebook)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Coast Guard is taking to the sky and sea in an effort to find a missing kayaker.

Mark Fanchura, a 44-year-old Lithia, Florida, resident was reported missing just after noon Saturday, Oct. 7, according to a news release. A good Samaritan told watchstanders of a 9-foot lime green kayak adrift in Tampa Bay.

His wife, Sabrina, later reported her husband left in the kayak around 6 a.m. from Gibbsonton and did not return home.

The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot response boat and a Jawhawk helicopter to help find the missing man, the release states. Crews from the Hillsborough County Sheriff Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also are helping in the search.

People are asked to keep an eye on Tampa Bay and call Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 727-824-7506 should they have any information.

