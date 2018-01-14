Body identified as missing fisherman in Old Tampa Bay

Joshua Ford left Ben T. Davis Beach in a 14-foot orange canoe.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Amid the search for a missing fisherman, authorities say they have identified a body discovered in the water.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials confirm a canoe found earlier Sunday, Jan. 14, south of Rocky Point is similar in appearance to the one 35-year-old Joshua Ford took out to Old Tampa Bay.

The body has been identified as 35-year-old Joshua Ford from Pinellas Park.

It's been more than a day since Ford left Ben T. Davis Beach around 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, for a fishing trip. He was planning to fish between the Courtney Campbell Causeway and Howard Frankland Bridge.

Ford planned to return by 5 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a baby blue flannel long-sleeve shirt, gray shorts, and dark brown work boots. The canoe is standard in length at about 14 feet, orange in color and has a small battery-powered trolling motor attached.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, EC Search and Rescue and Tampa Police Marine Patrol assisted with the search.

The investigation is ongoing.

