Child among those killed in fiery Selmon Expressway wreck; woman charged

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department has arrested a woman involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday on the Selmon Expressway that left three people dead.

Amber Nicole Perera, 29, of Brandon is charged with three counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence and a hit-and-run failure to remain at the scene involving serious injury or death.

The Selmon Expressway has reopened as early Friday morning.

Three people were killed Thursday afternoon following a hit-and-run crash on the Selmon Expressway.

A vehicle traveling eastbound lost control and veered into the grass median, causing a second eastbound vehicle to cross the median into westbound traffic, Tampa police said. While the first vehicle continued eastbound, the second vehicle struck two westbound vehicles and burst into flames, police said.

A Seffner man who arrived shortly after the crash ran to the Hyundai and joined others in getting the driver out. The driver and two other occupants in the vehicle -- another adult and child -- died at the scene.

The driver of one westbound vehicle was not injured while the driver of the second westbound vehicle was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators did not immediately release the identities of victims involved.

