Crash with bicyclist leaves one woman dead

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A 2015 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling on the westbound lanes on Bearss Ave. around 9:04 a.m. on Saturday.

35-year-old Heather Campbell was riding her bicycle on the shoulder of the road in the westbound lanes. When Campbell started to cross the road, her bicycle went into the path of the truck.

The truck struck the bicycle and Campbell, who had not been wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

She later died from her injuries about an hour after being sent to Florida Hospital.

(© 2017 WTSP)