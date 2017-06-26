WTSP
Close

No injures after two-alarm apartment fire in Tampa

Tampa Fire Rescue contained a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday morning.

Staff , WTSP 7:24 AM. EDT June 26, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Fire Rescue contained a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday morning.

There were no injuries, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. Monday at the Knollwood Manor Apartments at 2932 Rockaway Court.

Crews controlled the fire around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Refresh this story for the latest updates.

Reporter Emerald Murrow is headed to the scene.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories