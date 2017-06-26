No injures after two-alarm apartment fire in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Fire Rescue contained a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday morning.
There were no injuries, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.
The fire started just after 5 a.m. Monday at the Knollwood Manor Apartments at 2932 Rockaway Court.
Crews controlled the fire around 7:15 a.m. Monday.
Refresh this story for the latest updates.
Reporter Emerald Murrow is headed to the scene.
