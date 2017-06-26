No injures after two-alarm apartment fire in Tampa

The two-alarm fire started just after 5 a.m. Monday at the Knollwood Manor Apartments at 2932 Rockaway Court. (Photo: Tampa Fire Rescue)

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Fire Rescue contained a two-alarm apartment fire on Monday morning.

There were no injuries, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

The fire started just after 5 a.m. Monday at the Knollwood Manor Apartments at 2932 Rockaway Court.

Crews controlled the fire around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

Refresh this story for the latest updates.

Reporter Emerald Murrow is headed to the scene.

© 2017 WTSP-TV