Dallas boy drowns at Tampa hotel, girl on life support

TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning at a hotel over the weekend.

A 12-year-old boy died from drowning and a 17-year-old girl is on life support after the incident at the Clarion Inn at 9331 East Adamo Dr. around 3:19 p.m. Sunday.

Law enforcement does not suspect signs of foul play.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the boy or the girl. The two are from Dallas, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

