Driver killed, 6 children hurt in I-75 crash caused by tire blowout

Deputies closed southbound I-75 near Big Bend Road on Sunday, Oct. 15, because of a deadly crash. (Photo: Florida 511)

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- A tire on an SUV blew out, causing its driver to lose control and crash on southbound I-75 in Hillsborough County.

The driver was killed and six children were taken to Tampa General Hospital with various injuries, according to Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, near Big Bend Road. First responders shut down the southbound lanes to traffic as they worked to clean up after the crash and tend to the victims.

Traffic is being diverted at exit 246 while crews remain at the scene.

This is a developing story -- check back for updates.

