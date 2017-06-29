Demolition starts for THA's oldest public housing community

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
STL native heart transplant
-
HCSO arrest woman for having sex, giving birth to 11-year-old's baby
-
7-year-old Davenport boy found safely in California
-
Invasive parasite 'rat lungworm' found in Hillsborough County
-
Umpire saves woman's life
-
Goodwin Fire burns near Mayer
-
Veteran mental health crisis
-
Grades show improvement in schools
-
T-Tapp Tuesday
-
Dogs run loose, but nothing done
More Stories
-
Top Vatican official Cardinal George Pell denies sex…Jun 29, 2017, 8:36 a.m.
-
Pinellas Park police arrest fugitive hiding in crawl spaceJun 29, 2017, 4:02 a.m.
-
Invasive parasite 'rat lungworm' found in…Jun 29, 2017, 4:10 a.m.