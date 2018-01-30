Demonstration held for Plant City man before his deportation

TAMPA, Fla. - Supporters of a Plant City man set to be deported gathered Tuesday morning for a demonstration.

Dozens gathered outside the Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on behalf of Luis Blanco, who has called Plant City home for 20 years.

The group gathered for a "Circle of Protection" to accompany Blanco before he turned himself into the office.

Blanco leaves behind his family and job.

He's the sole breadwinner for his family. Blanco has a wife and five children, with another on the way.

