Deputies ask for help in finding missing Hillsborough Co. teen

Anthony Munoz, 15, left his residence on the 2100 block of Richwood Pike Drive in Ruskin on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

RUSKIN, FLA. - Authorities ask for help to find a missing Hillsborough County teenager.

Anthony Angel Munoz last was seen July 26 at his home in the area of Richwood Pike Drive and Song Sparrow Court, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. His whereabouts are not known.

Munoz is 5-foot-8-inches tall, 115 pound and has brown hair with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com,visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV