Deputies looking to identify man found shot, killed in north Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. - Authorities are working to find a suspect and identify a man found shot to death in a north Tampa neighborhood.

Deputies were sent around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, to the area of 143rd Avenue East and North 12th Street for a Shot Spotter activation of three fired rounds, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway to find a suspect, identify the man and notify family members of his death.

