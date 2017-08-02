Deputies looking to identify man found shot, killed in north Tampa

TAMPA, FLA. - Authorities are working to find a suspect and identify a man found shot to death in a north Tampa neighborhood.
Deputies were sent around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, to the area of 143rd Avenue East and North 12th Street for a Shot Spotter activation of three fired rounds, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.
Upon arrival, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
An investigation is underway to find a suspect, identify the man and notify family members of his death.
Check back for updates.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com,visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs