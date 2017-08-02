WTSP
Deputies looking to identify man found shot, killed in north Tampa

An investigation is underway to figure out what lead up to the shooting, identify the man and notify family members of his death.

Andrew Krietz , WTSP 5:47 AM. EDT August 03, 2017

TAMPA, FLA. - Authorities are working to find a suspect and identify a man found shot to death in a north Tampa neighborhood.

Deputies were sent around 2:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, to the area of 143rd Avenue East and North 12th Street for a Shot Spotter activation of three fired rounds, according to a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office news release.

Upon arrival, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

An investigation is underway to find a suspect, identify the man and notify family members of his death.

Check back for updates.

