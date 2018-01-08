Armed man taken to hospital following 8-hour standoff in Tampa

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: Evgen_Prozhyrko, stock image)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A man is at an area hospital receiving treatment after an attempt to take his own life following an hours-long standoff with county deputies.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies responded just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, to a home near Rosemont Drive and Weeping Willow Place concerning a man with a weapon holding himself up in the bathroom, according to a news release.

The man, identified as Michael Toribio, had moved to the home's back porch when deputies and a SWAT team arrived.

Negotiators had contact with him throughout the night, however, he attempting taking his own life by shooting himself, deputies say. It's believed Toribio had been dealing with a mental illness.

He since was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Toribio's condition is not yet known.

The standoff ended some eight hours later.

Deputies say there never was a threat to the public during the incident.

