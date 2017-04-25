Downtown Tampa's free ride service keeping busy

(Photo: Streicher, Sean)

TAMPA - It’s been 6 month since the Downtowner was introduced to Downtown Tampa. Since that time the free, eco-friend, mode of transportation has given out over 85,000 free rides.

The Tampa Downtown Partnership wanted to offer this service as a way to help reduce the need of cars once in the downtown area. It's designed to compliment the public transportation system.

The cost to operate the fleet of 12, low-speed, electric vehicles is upwards of $1 million a year, with the majority of funding coming from the City of Tampa and the Florida Department of Transportation.

Each vehicles is capable of carrying 5 passengers. To catch a ride, download the Downtowner app, create a profile and request a ride.

The Downtowner operates in the Downtown Tampa’s business district, River Arts District, the University of Tampa area, Channel District and in the non-gated north end of Harbour Island.

Rides are offered Monday through Friday from 6am to 11pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 11pm.



