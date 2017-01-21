Driver arrested for DUI following crash with serious injuries

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A vehicle that was traveling north on SR-597 tried to make a left turn and crashed into a vehicle around 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

The front of the second vehicle crashed into the front right side of the first vehicle, causing serious injuries to the passenger. Both drivers and the passenger of the first vehicle were sent to be treated at St. Joseph's Hospital.

The driver of the first vehicle, identified as 45-year-old Terrence Light, has been arrested on DUI charges following the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

