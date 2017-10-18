Driver of silver Mercedes sought in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-4

TAMPA, Fla. -- Troopers want to figure out who hit a man with their car, killing them, and drove away.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, on the exit ramp from eastbound I-4 to U.S. 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Investigators say a silver Mercedes C300 hit a 45-year-old Brandon, Florida, man while on the ramp. The man was thrown from his bike and killed.
The car was identified from debris left at the scene, the release states.
Anyone with information can call Florida Highway Patrol at 831-631-4020, Crimestoppers 1-800-873-TIPS or online.
