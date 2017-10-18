Driver of silver Mercedes sought in deadly hit-and-run crash on I-4

Troopers are looking for the driver of a silver Mercedes that hit and killed a bicyclist early Wednesday on I-4. (Photo: Florida Highway Patrol)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Troopers want to figure out who hit a man with their car, killing them, and drove away.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, on the exit ramp from eastbound I-4 to U.S. 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Investigators say a silver Mercedes C300 hit a 45-year-old Brandon, Florida, man while on the ramp. The man was thrown from his bike and killed.

Photos: 45-year-old Brandon man killed in Hillsborough Co. hit-and-run

The car was identified from debris left at the scene, the release states.

Anyone with information can call Florida Highway Patrol at 831-631-4020, Crimestoppers 1-800-873-TIPS or online.

