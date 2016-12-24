Fatal pedestrian versus truck crash in Hillsborough

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian was crossing Gibsonton Dr. S. outside of the crosswalk around 7:54 p.m. on Friday.

The pedestrian walked in front of a Dodge Ram and was struck. He was sent to the Tampa General Hospital with serious injuries and later died, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The pedestrian has been identified as 38-year-old Felipe Montoya.

Neither the driver of the Dodge or the passenger had injuries.

