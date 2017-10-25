'Find my daughter's killer': Shooting victim's dad tweets President Trump

Kenny Hoffa is looking to a higher power for help to solve his daughter’s murder: the President of the United States. (Photo: 10News)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Kenny Hoffa is looking to a higher power for help to solve his daughter’s murder: the President of the United States.

“Can you help us find my daughters killer,” Hoffa tweeted at President Donald Trump on Monday, 10 days after his daughter’s body was found.

Hoffa’s tweet went on to say “send in the FBI she was killed in Tampa by a serial killr [sic].”

@realDonaldTrump can you help us find my daughters killer her name is Monica Hoffa send in the FBI she was killed in Tampa by a serial killr — Kenny Hoffa (@hoffa_kenny) October 23, 2017

Hoffa’s daughter, Monica, 32, was shot on Oct. 11, according to Tampa police. Officers found Hoffa's body early the morning of Friday, Oct. 13, in a vacant lot near the intersection of East New Orleans Avenue and North 10th Street.

TIMELINE: 3 murders in Tampa neighborhood, killer at large

RELATED: Streetlight repairs, cleaning vacant lots aim to improve Seminole Heights safety

She is the second victim in a string of three mysterious murders in Tampa’s Seminole Heights neighborhood. Benjamin Mitchell, 22, and Anthony Naiboa, 20, were killed about a half mile away from where Hoffa’s body was discovered.

Police, so far, have stopped short of using the term “serial killer” but have cited “circumstances” and proximity of the killings as to why investigators believe the three cases are related.

Hoffa told 10News by phone that he didn’t expect to get a direct response from the President, but figured it was worth a shot.

He just wants someone to find the killer.

“I would love for that to happen but I understand,” he said.

Monica Caridad Hoffa, 32 (Photo: Courtesy)

Hoffa lives in South Carolina but says his daughter spent most of her time with her mother who lives in the Tampa area. Monica’s mother is deaf so she spent most of her time helping interpret for her, Hoffa said.

“I feel worse for her mother, they spent so much time together,” he said. “It’s like losing a part of your body.”

Hoffa says he’s the family is still struggling to come to grips with what’s happened, but seeing the community come together following the murders gives him hope.

“We haven’t wrapped our minds around it,” he said. “Everyday you wake up with the realization Monica isn’t here. It’s like one minute you’re traveling through life and the next an idiot comes takes that away.”

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the Seminole Heights killings.

Police released a video asking the public for help identifying a man who might be able to solve the case.

