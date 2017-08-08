5 dogs killed in fire at Hillsborough County pet resort

(Photo: thinkstock)

VALRICO, Fla. – Five dogs died in a fire at a pet resort on Tuesday night.

No people were injured in the Almost Home Pet Resort fire at 513 St. Cloud Ave. North, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Crews controlled the fire in about 30 minutes after they arrived around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters contained most the damage to the pet resort’s kitchen.

Authorities turned over the deceased dogs to animal control. First responders found the dogs inside the pet resort.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

