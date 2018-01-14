Flames seen shooting through roof during Tampa condo fire; 4 families displaced

Crews were sent around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, to the Oak Bridge Run Condominiums near the University of South Florida on N. 58th Street. (Photo: Provided)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Flames were seen shooting out of a Tampa condominium building as firefighters arrived to knock it out.

Crews were sent around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, to the Oak Bridge Run Condominiums near the University of South Florida on N. 58th Street.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly, according to 10News' Jenny Dean. The fire was contained in one building containing four units, and four families are temporarily displaced.

However, all residents have been accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is asked to help the affected families.

Crews are working to determine what caused the fire.

