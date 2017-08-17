Former Bucs coach Tony Dungy pledges $5K to move Confederate statue

NFL Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game-Enshrinees' Gold Jacket Dinner at Canton Memorial Civic Center on Aug. 4, 2017. (Photo: Aaron Doster, USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA, Fla. – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy and his wife are pledging $5,000 to move the Confederate monument in downtown Tampa.

Dungy issued a series of tweets Thursday on the relocation of the 106-year-old Memoria en Aeterna statue from its current location outside of the Hillsborough County Courthouse.

The NFL Hall of Fame coach challenged the Bucs, Rays and Lightning to help raise funds to help move the statue to the Brandon family cemetery.

Our County says private $$ must be raised to move Confederate statue. Lauren and I are in for $5K. We challenge Bucs Rays Lightning to help! pic.twitter.com/dGRd1BTFkp — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 17, 2017

They say they must have $140,000 in 30 days. https://t.co/r4IM8W2i9b — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 17, 2017

Here is the link for anyone who is interested in donating to 'Tampa Statue Relocation Fund' - https://t.co/1er6qFu6N8 via @gofundme. pic.twitter.com/DtqDFbwwjc — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 17, 2017

There is GoFundMe account to raise the estimated $140,000 necessary to relocate the 106-year-old Memoria en Aeterna statue. The account has raised $35,915 as of Thursday morning.

The Bucs and Rays organizations said in July they favor of the statue's removal from the courthouse.

The Lightning did not make a comment on the statue in July, according to our partners at the Tampa Bay Times.

Dungy, 61, coached the Bucs from 1996-2001 before getting hired as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in January 2002.

Mark Bergin is a digital journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com.

© 2017 WTSP-TV