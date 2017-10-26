Found! More than 2 weeks later, missing Tampa airport dog reunited with family

Brady the dog has been missing from the Tampa International Airport since 8 p.m. Wednesday. Her owners are in Bermuda. (Photo: Lost and Found Pets of Hillsborough County, Christie Pennell)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A family's beloved dog who ran off from the tarmac at Tampa International Airport no longer is on the lam.

Brady has been found, caught in one of the traps set up at the airport. The family says they don't think she ever left airport property.

It's been more than two weeks since Brady got loose from a kennel while being placed on a Delta flight. Since that Wednesday, Oct. 11, day, Christie Pannell returned to Florida and hired a K-9 handler with Lost Pet Professionals to try and find the boxer-hound mix.

Strangers and volunteers stepped up to search, as well.

A Thursday morning update on Facebook to help find the dog reads Brady is being checked over. She was found on airport property, caught in one of its traps, confirms Pannell's husband, Bill Gideon.

Brady has to have surgery -- extensive mouth surgery because she was able to chew out of the metal kennel, he said. Brady lost a lot of weight, is dehydrated and is suffering from numerous bug bites.

Photos: Missing Tampa airport dog reunited with family

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV