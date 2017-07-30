Free sandbags available amid heavy rain threat

Sandbags, stock image. (Photo: harmpeti, Thinkstock)

TAMPA, FLA. - Amid the threat of heavy rain this week, free sandbags are available for residents wishing to keep dry.

Tampa residents can pick up the bags from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Sunday, July 30 until further notice. Distribution points are as follows:

-Bobby Hicks Pool, 4201 W. Mango Ave.

-Barksdale Active Adult Center at MacFarlane Park, 1801 N. Lincoln Ave.

-Jackson Heights Community Center, 3310 E. Lake Ave.

Heavy rain is likely Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening -- and some areas already are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms. Higher rain and storm chances are likely Monday as a cold front becomes stalled out.

The stalled front will usher in ample moisture into Tampa Bay, leading to possible rainfall totals of 3-6 inches into Wednesday.

