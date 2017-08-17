The monument on the Hillsborough County courthouse lawn is being boarded up.

TAMPA, Fla. - Celebrities and private citizens reached a $140,000 fundraising goal in just over 24 hours to relocate the Confederate monument in front of the old Hillsborough County Courthouse, but actually moving it will take a few months.

County officials estimate it will take until early November to complete the process to relocate the monument to a Brandon cemetery, including design improvements at the cemetery and prepping the monument for transport:

Crews spent Thursday evening erecting a wall around the memorial to prepare it for removal:

The fundraising effort, half of the $285,000 needed to relocate the monument, came as a challenge from county commissioners. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy and the region's three professional sports league teams donated to the effort.

Commissioners initially voted to keep the memorial at its current location, then agreed to move the statue following public outcry, then said the public had to pay for half the costs.

© 2017 WTSP-TV