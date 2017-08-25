Glow sticks, headphones and yoga

Yoga has been around for thousands of years, yet people are still finding ways to make the ancient practice new and exciting.

Silent Yoga Glow Flow has yogis wear noise-canceling Soundoff™ headphones, which block-out ambient noise, allowing yogis to focus on their practice. The only thing yogis hear is the instructor and their play-list.

“People can breathe as loud as they want and not be disruptive to other people, or be disturbed by someone who’s breathing loudly. It's a really cool experience,” says Erin Dubreuil, with Zen Ginger Yoga.

There are three studio Silent Yoga Glow Flow classes scheduled:

Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 p.m. - The Lotus Pond Center for Yoga and Health.

Saturday, Oct. 7 - The Keep Yoga and Circus Arts in Ybor.

Saturday, Oct. - Trinity Yoga

